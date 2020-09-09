Connect with us
Bonus 'Guess The Tool' Brings Out Winners

 

Are you a winner? You won’t know unless you read this post and you can’t win if you don’t enter.
Thanks for all the entries! The correct answer to Tomorrow’s Technician’s bonus August Guess the Tool contest got a great response.

The correct answer was Coolant Test Strip.

Coolant Test Strip

Randomly selected winners of a $10 McDonalds Gift Card are:

• Jeff Faircloth, Guilford Technical community College, Jamestown, NC

• Tanya Perea, Klein Forest High School, Houston, TX

• Bob Johnson, Monongalia Technical Education Center, Morgantown, WV

• Wayne Hayden, Patrick County High School, Stuart, VA

• Bob Swarzentrover, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Shelbyville, TN

• Dwayne Washburn, Guilford Technical Community College, Jamestown, NC

• Mike Ragusa, Whittier Regional Vo-Tech High School, Haverhill, MD

• Kavi Malhotra, Klein Forest High School, Houston, TX

• Heather Hale, Olathe Advance Technical Center, Olathe, KS; and

• Terry Sparks, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Livingston, TN

Next up: The always popular and frequently surprisingly challenging Guess The Car contest. The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight Sunday, September 13, 2020. These winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

