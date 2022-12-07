 Bonus November Guess The Car Contest Created A Real Mental Workout
Career

Bonus November Contest Created A Real Mental Workout

Winners might have had to strain your brain but let’s be clear – the muscles are in good shape.

on

In November’s “Bonus Guess The Car” contest we got lots of guesses that seemed correct – luckily, we also got a lot of answers that WERE correct.

This month we weren’t looking for a particular model (sorry Ford Flex and Honda Fit fans), but a TYPE of car. Most of you got it right.

What TYPE of car is this? We weren’t looking for a brand or model this week.

MindGames is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN. The correct answer was a Muscle Car and our randomly selected winners are:

Kevin Billingsley, Alliance High School, Alliance, OH
• Dakota Kelly, Cecil County School of Technology, Elkton, MD
• Michael Szittai, Lakewood High School/Westshore CTD, Lakewood, OH
Jenny Sassaman, TCHS Pennock’s Bridge, West Grove, PA
• LaTeefah Johnson, Clover Park Technical College, Lakewood, WA
• Quentin Hoff, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ
• Kayleigh Leos, North East Schools CTEC, San Antonio, TX
• Erica Redman, Grand River Technical School, Chillicothe, MO
Ella Fray, Jefferson County JVS, Bloomingdale, OH
• Melody Graves, Hillyard Technical Center, St. Joseph, MO

Not a winner in this game? Try again today, with another admittedly puzzling Guess the Car contest!

Complete This Week’s Guess The Car Here!

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

