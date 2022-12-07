Bonus November Guess The Car Contest Created A Real Mental Workout

In November’s “Bonus Guess The Car” contest we got lots of guesses that seemed correct – luckily, we also got a lot of answers that WERE correct.

This month we weren’t looking for a particular model (sorry Ford Flex and Honda Fit fans), but a TYPE of car. Most of you got it right.

What TYPE of car is this? We weren’t looking for a brand or model this week.

MindGames is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN. The correct answer was a Muscle Car and our randomly selected winners are:

• Kevin Billingsley, Alliance High School, Alliance, OH

• Dakota Kelly, Cecil County School of Technology, Elkton, MD

• Michael Szittai, Lakewood High School/Westshore CTD, Lakewood, OH

• Jenny Sassaman, TCHS Pennock’s Bridge, West Grove, PA

• LaTeefah Johnson, Clover Park Technical College, Lakewood, WA

• Quentin Hoff, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ

• Kayleigh Leos, North East Schools CTEC, San Antonio, TX

• Erica Redman, Grand River Technical School, Chillicothe, MO

• Ella Fray, Jefferson County JVS, Bloomingdale, OH

• Melody Graves, Hillyard Technical Center, St. Joseph, MO