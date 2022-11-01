 Bonus Pop Quiz Question Proves No Challenge For Players
Career

Bonus Pop Quiz Question Proves No Challenge For Players

If you got all 6 questions right, congratulations. You may already be a winner!
on

In honor of the beginning of the World Series, we threw a curveball at you with the October Pop Quiz – six questions instead of five. Congratulations to everyone who got them all correct – you were entered into our drawing for a McDonald’s $10 gift card. This month’s Pop Quiz was created with the generous support of Tech Force Foundation.

MindGames is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN.

Congratulations to:

David Mobley, Alief High School, Houston, TX

Edwin Perez, Bristol Technical Education Center, Bristol, CT

Amelia Garcia Lopez, Career and Technical Education Center, San Antonio, TX

Luis Juarez, Metropolitan Community College – Longview Campus, Lee’s Summit, MO

Robert Johnson, Monongalia Technical Education Center, Morgantown, WV

Roger Page, Pickaway Ross Career & Tech Center, Chillicothe, OH

Shane Crolick, PNW Boces, Yorktown Heights, NY

Mike McCord, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Whiteville, TN

James Parsons, The John DIckinson School, Wilmington, DE

Brian Kelly, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA

Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is our popular Guess the Car puzzle. Can you guess the vehicle model indicated by the picture? If so, you might be a winner, but it’s a tricky one! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, November 6, 2022.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

