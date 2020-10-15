Bosch And Mitchell Collaborate On New Tool

Mitchell, a leading provider of technology, connectivity and information solutions to the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, and Bosch Automotive Service Solutions, a leading global supplier of technology and services, recently introduced the MD-500, a new wireless tablet that technicians can use to more efficiently manage the repair process. The MD-500 is the latest addition to the Mitchell Diagnostics product suite. Product availability is expected before the end of the year.

As vehicle complexity increases, collision repairers must quickly and accurately assess damage, complete the appraisal and perform the necessary repair work. The MD-500 simplifies the process by incorporating Bosch’s vehicle coverage and hardware with the ability to run Mitchell’s full suite of cloud-based solutions — including Mitchell Cloud Estimating and its Integrated Repair Procedures. Using the all-in-one tool, technicians can receive assignments, perform pre- and post-scans, write estimates, link directly to OEM repair procedures based on the Diagnostic Trouble Codes (DTCs) and automatically upload scan reports or photos. “The MD-500 lets repair planners do nearly everything they need to on a single, mobile device,” said Jack Rozint, senior VP of repair sales at Mitchell. “This not only makes their job easier, but it allows them to remain focused on delivering proper and safe repairs. Plus, by using the MD-500 to perform scanning and calibration work in-house, they can reduce cycle time, boost customer satisfaction and, in many cases, increase profitability by not having to outsource the work.”

