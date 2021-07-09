Bosch Announces New High-Performance Brake Pad Portfolio

Bosch, a leading global supplier of technology and services, has announced a new line of high-performance brake pads, specially designed for pursuit vehicles. The Bosch Police Pursuit brake pads are manufactured to meet the demanding needs of law enforcement while ensuring safety, reliability and superior operation. All parts in this line are designed to cover the fastest moving and highest Vehicles in Operation (VIO) applications.

The new brake pads were independently tested by LINK under Original Equipment standards to guarantee top quality.

Key features of the Bosch Police Pursuit brake pads include:

Consistent stopping power – No matter the condition, terrain or speed, Bosch’s new brake pads provide consistent performance without sacrificing durability.

Increased pad and rotor life – Innovative friction formulations increase pad and rotor lifetime while producing the lowest level of disc wear. When tested against major competitors in the pursuit vehicle industry, rotor wear was over 25% less when using Bosch’s new brake pads.

Firmer pedal feel and low noise – In the most challenging conditions, the Police Pursuit brake pads are equipped with best-in-class friction material.

Made in the United States, the Bosch Police Pursuit Brake Pads portfolio includes 14 part numbers to support a wide range of police vehicles.