 Brake Boosters: Enhancing Braking Power

Learn about vacuum brake boosters, their evolution, maintenance, and the importance of components like check valves and filters in ensuring reliable braking performance.
Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Vacuum brake boosters will probably be with us for a long time. Heck, even the Tesla uses a vacuum powered brake Booster is the most efficient and economical way to amplify the force exerted by the driver. But where the booster gets its vacuum is changing. Many cars and trucks use a vacuum pump to power the brake booster on their gas, diesel, and even electric powered vehicles. For a vacuum brake booster to work, it needs a vacuum source. In the past, all that was required was a port on the intake manifold. Now, vacuum pumps are the choice for negative pressure power. The condition of the diaphragm inside the booster is also important. If it is cracked, ruptured, or leaking, it will hold vacuum and can’t provide much power. Assist Leaks in the master cylinder can allow brake fluid to be siphoned into the booster, accelerating the demise of the diaphragm.

If there is brake fluid inside the vacuum hose, that’s a good indication. The master cylinder is leaking and needs to be through, rebuilt or replaced. Wetness around the back of the master cylinder would be another clue of this kind of problem. To check the vacuum brake booster, pump the brake pedal with the engine off until you’ve bled off all the vacuum inside the unit. Then hold the pedal down and start the engine. You should feel the pedal to press slightly and the engine vacuum enter the booster and pulls on the diaphragm. No change. Well then a crack in the vacuum hose is the next place to look. If it’s okay, the problem could be inside the booster, which should be replaced. If a customer is ordering a brake booster, one component that is often left off the order is the check valve or filter that is installed between the vacuum source and the booster. While not all vehicles have these filters or valves, if it’s not replaced, it can cause a comeback for the shop.

