Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Brake Job: 2018-Current Honda Odyssey

on

European Electric Parking Brake Service

on

Alignment Specs: 2009-2013 Subaru Forester

on

Brake Job: 2010-2019 Ford Fiesta
Video Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Flutter Noise Decoupler Replacement Video
play

VIDEO: Flutter Noise Decoupler Replacement

VIDEO: Putting The Lube Back In LOF Video
play

VIDEO: Putting The Lube Back In LOF

Trending Now

BMW Telematics

Underhood: BMW Telematics
VIDEO: Extended Crank Conditions During Starting

Video: VIDEO: Extended Crank Conditions During Starting
Engine Build: 502 cid LS Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: 502 cid LS Engine
Brake Job: 2010-2019 Ford Fiesta

Undercar: Brake Job: 2010-2019 Ford Fiesta
VIDEO: What Keeps Spark Plugs In The Head?

Video: VIDEO: What Keeps Spark Plugs In The Head?
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes diagnostics Electrical engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Undercar

Brake Job: 2018-Current Honda Odyssey

Using a low-quality brake pad or reusing the abutment clips can lead to a noise comeback.
Advertisement
 

on

The brake system on the 2018 and newer Honda Odyssey is very conventional except for the rear brakes. The only recall has been for air trapped in the rear calipers. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The only difference between the previous Odyssey is the introduction of “Geomet” coating on the caliper guide pin bolts. Honda recommends the bolts be replaced if the pads are replaced. They claim the coating can be scraped away and lead to corrosion.  

The rear brakes have an electric parking brake with electric actuator motors on the calipers. The actuators need to be removed to service the rear pads. First, the system must be put into maintenance or pad exchange mode. The final retraction of the piston can be performed with a T45 torx socket. 

When you remove the actuators, an O-ring seals it to the caliper. Honda recommends using a new O-ring if the caliper is removed. The seal protects the expensive actuator against road spray and brake dust. These actuators use two planetary gear sets and a belt. Moisture and dirt can damage the mechanism.

After the new brake pads are installed, if you have a scan tool with the correct software, turn the vehicle to the ON mode.

Select ADJUSTMENT from the ABS/TCS/VSA menu with the scan tool, then enter the “BACK TO NORMAL MODE” from the maintenance mode, and follow the screen prompts. 

The adjustment procedure can be performed without a scan tool. After installing the pads and caliper, turn the vehicle to ON mode. Apply the parking brake, then release the parking brake. Next, turn the vehicle to the OFF (LOCK) mode.   Every 1,864 miles without applying the parking brake, the parking brake will perform an adjustment to compensate for brake pad wear when the vehicle is off. 

This generation of Odyssey is like any other Honda when it comes to servicing the brakes. Using a low-quality brake pad or reusing the abutment clips can lead to a noise comeback.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Undercar: CV Axle Installation Tips

Undercar: Brake Pad Confusion: What Is The Best Brake Pad?

Undercar: Catalytic Converter Replacement

Undercar: Subaru TPMS Service

Advertisement
Connect