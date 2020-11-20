Brake Job: Volkswagen Tiguan

Click Here to Read More

The Volkswagen Tiguan is a compact SUV built on the A5 platform that is shared with the Golf and Jetta. The brake system is straightforward, but it has two quirks that can make a brake job difficult: a vacuum pump and electric parking brakes.

Booster Problems

On the turbocharged models, the brake booster uses a vacuum pump. If the vacuum pump is failing, the customer may notice a hard brake pedal. The customer may even comment that the pedal changes as the engine warms up.

The seals are what fail on the pump. The pump is driven off the camshaft, and it is located above the transmission. Often there will be an oil leak that looks like a rear main seal issue.

Rear Brakes

Volkswagen equipped its Tiguan models with Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) technology. If you are replacing the rear pads, it will require a scan tool to retract the rear caliper pistons. After the piston is reset, you may need to reset the piston further with a clamp to fully retract the piston.

EPB allows the vehicle to engage or disengage the parking brakes at the touch of a button or a command from a module. EPB sets the parking brake when the keys are removed from the ignition.

Auto Hold

All Tiguans are equipped with Auto-Hold. When the car is braked to a standstill, Auto-Hold retains the last-applied braking pressure with the ABS modulator. If the ABS wheel speed sensors detect any rolling, the braking force is automatically increased until the car comes to a standstill again. As soon as the driver presses the accelerator again and, in the case of manual gearboxes, releases the clutch, Auto-Hold releases the brakes. This feature also works well in stop-and-go traffic.

The system can be turned on or off manually on 2010-2011 models with a button next to the parking brake button. On 2012 models, the system is on all the time. But, it can be disabled using the driver information display menus. For the system to work, the seatbelt must be fastened and the doors must be closed.