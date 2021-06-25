Undercar: The Future Of Tires: Sustainable, Airless & Connected
Video
VIDEO: Safe Brake Jobs On Hybrid Vehicles
The number of hybrid vehicles as well as maintenance needs keeps growing. This video is sponsored by Mitchell1.
The majority of the work is on the internal combustion engine, drivetrain and suspension. Many techs worry about the high-voltage orange lines during these repairs. In this video, we cover how technicians can navigate the service information to find the correct procedure to de-energize hybrid systems and isolate hybrid battery packs.
This video is sponsored by Mitchell1