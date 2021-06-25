 VIDEO: Safe Brake Jobs On Hybrid Vehicles
on

VIDEO: Safe Brake Jobs On Hybrid Vehicles
Video

VIDEO: Safe Brake Jobs On Hybrid Vehicles

 

The number of hybrid vehicles as well as maintenance needs keeps growing. This video is sponsored by Mitchell1.
The majority of the work is on the internal combustion engine, drivetrain and suspension. Many techs worry about the high-voltage orange lines during these repairs. In this video, we cover how technicians can navigate the service information to find the correct procedure to de-energize hybrid systems and isolate hybrid battery packs.

This video is sponsored by Mitchell1

