Brake Lines and Hoses: Inspecting for Wear and Preventing Brake Failure

“Delve into the critical role of brake lines and hoses in ensuring vehicle safety. Learn how to inspect for wear, recognize warning signs, and prevent potential brake failure. Gain expert insights on proper installation techniques and essential maintenance practices to keep your brakes reliable and road-ready. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.
