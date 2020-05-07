Brake Pad Separation On Electric And Hybrid Vehicles

Hybrid vehicles have been on the roads for more than 20 years and according to vehicle registration information in the U.S., there are more than 6-million hybrids and more than a million electric vehicles in operation. The majority of them have disc brakes and some form of regenerative braking. These combined factors can lead to a safety issue for these vehicles.

Click Here to Read More

Hybrid and electric vehicles use regenerative braking to capture energy to charge the batteries. Most of the braking force is produced by the generator and motor assembly and not the brake pads themselves. The hydraulic brakes are only used during low-speed braking, emergencies and situations where the regenerative braking system needs assistance.

During some drive cycles, the pads may never get up to the same temperatures as vehicles without regenerative braking. This can lead to corrosion issues with the brake pads. Since the wear rate are significantly lower, the brake pads will be on the vehicle longer.

Corrosion can affect the bond of the friction material with the steel. It can cause the friction material to detach or delaminate from the steel of the backing plate.

Many Toyota Prius, Chevy Volt and Tesla owners are experiencing the friction material delamination of the factory front and rear brake pads in as little as two years in service.

There are two ways to prevent corrosion on backing plates. The first way is to use better grades of steel alloys that contain the optimal mixture of raw components and have fewer impurities. For example, the quality of the steel and how the steel is milled can cause oxides or “mill scale” to form on the surface of the finished steel. When the brake pad backing plate is stamped, or a brake line is formed, these precursors of corrosion could be driven into the steel used for the final brake pad. These oxides are like carcinogens that start small, but can cause a tumor.