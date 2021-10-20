Brake Rotor Quality Check

Brake rotors or discs must have the correct dimensions to work with the hub flange, caliper and knuckle. The original measurements must match the overall diameter, thickness and offset of the hat. This is the easy part of manufacturing the brake rotor.

The hard part of manufacturing a rotor is matching the internal structure, metallurgy and performance. These items can’t be tested with just one stop. Rotors must be able to withstand thousands of heat cycles without cracking or a structural failure

In 2012, an aftermarket rotor testing procedure was approved by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) titled J2928 Brake Rotor Thermal Cracking Procedure for Vehicles Below 4,540 kg GVWR. The document was a marriage of current industry tests and best practices. The goal of the document was to create a standardized test that could evaluate an aftermarket rotor’s ability to resist cracking using a dynamometer.

THE TEST

SAE J2928 test procedures subject a rotor to 150 heat cycles. A heat cycle is when a rotor is cold and brought to a high temperature. During a heat cycle, a rotor will expand and contract. This can create fatigue in a rotor that can cause cracking and structural failure.

During the 150 heat cycles, the rotor is inspected; this includes a dimension check and an inspection for damage.

The objective of the test is to thermally and mechanically stress the rotor so any deficiencies in the metallurgy or structure are exposed. J2928 also covers how to document and classify cracks.