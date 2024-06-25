Brandon Baldwin, 2023-2024 Instructor Of The Year

When Brandon Baldwin learned that he had been selected as the 2023-2024 B’laster Products/Tomorrow’s Technician Instructor of the Year, he says that his second thought was how excited he was to break the news to his colleagues, family and friends.

His first thought?

“You’re going to find this funny, but the B’laster folks will probably like this,” he admits. “Maybe I could get some product. I use B’laster products anyway!”



Baldwin, associate professor of automotive technology at SUNY Canton, in Canton, New York, says the projects he works on provide a combination of teachable moments, team building and hands-on experimentation, all in the name of education. These projects – in class, in the shop and in the field (literally) – are the perfect test bed for products from B’laster Corporation, particularly Surface Shield Rustproofing.

“I use so much of this product that is often difficult to find, so I always buy out whatever my local stores have in stock,” he says.

Baldwin says his trail to becoming the latest Instructor of the Year was a meandering one, but one that began when he was just a kid. With a father who was an automotive engineering expert, experience in farming and a passion for the technical precision of music, he says it was only natural that he would pursue degrees in agricultural engineering and eventually teaching.

Yet he says it’s hands-on work that really excites him.



“I think that it’s the hands-on portion that helps the theoretical portion. I started hands-on and then got my degree. And I think it helps anyone who is thinking about getting a mechanical degree of any kind or even electrical degree to understand where the application is,” he says.

“I’ve asked students many times, ‘How many of you feel uninspired in high school and thought, why am I doing this?’ I like to be able to answer that question. Automotive is a great place to answer those questions. Why am I doing this in math? And even when it comes to biology or chemistry, obviously physics, automotive is a good answer.”

He has taught in the Automotive Technology program at the Canino School of Engineering Technology, since 2006 and has helped the college achieve National Automotive Technicians Education Foundation (NATEF) certification, which led to a partnership with Subaru Distributors Corporation. Baldwin has built relationships with Ford Motor Company and Volkswagen of America through the program’s advisory board. Both companies have donated vehicles and equipment to aid in the college’s continuing evolution.



“We offer a two-year associates degree, but we can tailor their non-automotive courses to be slightly more automotive because we try to be all inclusive with not just our program, but with the other courses that are at the college,” Baldwin says. “We’re a Snap-On diagnostic certification center and we’re the only one in the state of New York.”

Baldwin says he takes the opportunity to work with young technicians very seriously – but also believes in the social aspect of his calling.

“Our program is fun and very social – that’s one of the things that students say when they come into our program. ‘I feel like I’m in a family here,’ which is great.’”

He says most of the graduates from his program go on to become certified technicians, but others will enter other trades or even continue their engineering programs at four-year universities. Whatever they do, Baldwin says he instills in them the ability to solve a problem, not just replace parts.

“My background was in GM vehicles but when I started working on other makes, I realized I didn’t know the concepts behind the theories. Things didn’t necessarily look the way a GM vehicle looked so I had to learn how to follow the plumbing,” Baldwin explains. “So that shapes how I teach now. I always say that by the time you’re done in your fourth semester here, it shouldn’t matter whether I put a Mercedes, a Chevy truck, a John Deere lawnmower or a Subaru rally car in front of you. You should be able to fix it, especially having access to information.”

Baldwin makes that information accessible to his students in a variety of ways. During the pandemic, he had to figure out how to turn a hands-on program into something that the students could still understand. Baldwin says he created a library of videos that helped students continue their education even if they didn’t have access to the repair bays at SUNY Canton.

In addition, he says he recognized a need to help bring value to students’ textbooks by sourcing a reasonably priced book. “Originally, I wanted to try to save money for the students, but I found that a lot of the technology that was in the book was way too old. When the company asked me why I wasn’t buying the book anymore, I explained the parts that were out of date. Instead of defending themselves, they offered me a job as a reviewer.”

That role quickly transitioned to editor and then, as he began to update the books with more and more current information, he realized his natural ability to explain technology was shining through. Today, he teaches classes for college students as well as working technicians. They help keep his own knowledge current, he says, as does paying attention to resources like Tomorrow’s Technician, Brake & Front End, Underhood Service and other Babcox Media properties.

“A lot of it is experimenting on my own stuff, too, knowing electricity and magnetism and just logic. One of the things I stress with my students is, ‘Well, we don’t have this (factor), but we do have this, and based on what we’ve got here, we should be able to deduce this information,’” he says. “And if we can deduce this, then we should be able to see this other thing. I’d say probably most of the advanced stuff, it’s experimentation on my own, involving a few students.”

That experimentation often spills over to extracurriculars with Baldwin.

“I said we’re a very social program and I’m trying to get them involved with Rally Cross because we had a car donated to do that,” he says. “Different modifications and even driving styles. And even when I’m talking about or going how we have the advantage of having a Rally cross course to go to because the students can really learn an awful lot with experience.”

Baldwin says the work he puts into fun more than likely will pay back with long-term friendships with former students. He says it’s not uncommon for working techs to call him to talk through a problem they’re facing in the real world.

“A lot of times past students will say ‘I’m stuck on this – what would you do?’ We’ll go through an over-the-phone diagnosis. All these things, eventually they tie in together with how they work – and they know they always have somebody there to have their back.”