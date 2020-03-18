Brembo Develops DYATOM Carbon Ceramic Brake Disc For Ford

Brembo has announced the launch of DYATOM Developed by Brembo SGL Carbon Ceramic Brake. According to Brembo, this new top-level solution for braking boosts the performance of carbon ceramic brakes to a whole new level.

DYATOM combines motorsport technology with outstanding wear resistance to achieve the highest thermal performance. Guaranteeing maximum braking power, this new solution fits perfectly on the new Ford GT MK II – the first super sport application of this new brake disc.

“Our long-lasting relationship with Ford today is further reinforced with the first application of DYATOM on the new Ford GT MK II. This demonstrates our capability to develop unique solutions for performance braking,” said Daniele Schillaci, CEO of Brembo. “We are proud to have collaborated with Ford in this new challenge, which confirms Brembo’s position as a leader in the development of carbon ceramic braking systems in sport and hyper car applications.”

The Brembo and Ford relationship dates back to 1996, when Brembo first supplied front brake discs to the Mustang SVT Cobra R, and again in 2000 when Brembo calipers and discs were featured on the Mustang SVT Cobra R. Fast-forward to today and Brembo braking system components are used by Ford on the Mustang GT models (with available performance packages), Mustang Bullitt, Shelby GT350, plus the all-new Shelby GT500 and Mach-E.

The company has worked with the performance teams at Ford and Multimatic to tune the friction performance of the pads to the DYATOM in order to offer a more aggressive braking solution for the Ford GT MK II. Because the MK II is designed as a track car, engineers took advantage of Brembo’s more than 42 years of racing knowledge and winning at the highest levels of motorsport to create this braking system.