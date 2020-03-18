Connect with us

Tools

Brembo Develops DYATOM Carbon Ceramic Brake Disc For Ford

DYATOM combines motorsport technology with outstanding wear resistance to achieve the highest thermal performance.
Advertisement
 

on

Brembo has announced the launch of DYATOM Developed by Brembo SGL Carbon Ceramic Brake. According to Brembo, this new top-level solution for braking boosts the performance of carbon ceramic brakes to a whole new level.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

DYATOM combines motorsport technology with outstanding wear resistance to achieve the highest thermal performance. Guaranteeing maximum braking power, this new solution fits perfectly on the new Ford GT MK II – the first super sport application of this new brake disc.

“Our long-lasting relationship with Ford today is further reinforced with the first application of DYATOM on the new Ford GT MK II. This demonstrates our capability to develop unique solutions for performance braking,” said Daniele Schillaci, CEO of Brembo. “We are proud to have collaborated with Ford in this new challenge, which confirms Brembo’s position as a leader in the development of carbon ceramic braking systems in sport and hyper car applications.”

The Brembo and Ford relationship dates back to 1996, when Brembo first supplied front brake discs to the Mustang SVT Cobra R, and again in 2000 when Brembo calipers and discs were featured on the Mustang SVT Cobra R. Fast-forward to today and Brembo braking system components are used by Ford on the Mustang GT models (with available performance packages), Mustang Bullitt, Shelby GT350, plus the all-new Shelby GT500 and Mach-E.

The company has worked with the performance teams at Ford and Multimatic to tune the friction performance of the pads to the DYATOM in order to offer a more aggressive braking solution for the Ford GT MK II. Because the MK II is designed as a track car, engineers took advantage of Brembo’s more than 42 years of racing knowledge and winning at the highest levels of motorsport to create this braking system.

Advertisement

The chemistry in the DYATOM carbon ceramic disc, with its five layers, provides extremely high thermal performance, with outstanding wear resistance even under severe track usage. Through this effect, brake pad performance is supported by lower operating temperatures. As a consequence, the brake can be downsized and yet provide the same and even higher braking power, the company says.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Brembo Develops DYATOM Carbon Ceramic Brake Disc For Ford

on

Mueller-Kueps Wheel Hub Grinder Is Back

on

Snap-on Releases New EPIQ Roll Cab PowerTop Lighting

on

Milwaukee Introduces New Right Angle Impact Wrench
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Pep Boys Celebrates International Women’s Day

Tools: Mueller-Kueps Wheel Hub Grinder Is Back

Tools: Snap-on Releases New EPIQ Roll Cab PowerTop Lighting

Tools: Brembo Develops DYATOM Carbon Ceramic Brake Disc For Ford

Video: VIDEO: Servicing R-1234YF A/C Systems
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

News

Cornwell Quality Tools Launches blueION Lighting Products
GEARWRENCH 90-tooth ratchets GEARWRENCH 90-tooth ratchets

Tools

GEARWRENCH Unveils New 90-Tooth Ratchet Line

Tools

S.U.R.&R. Releases New Oil And Fuel Filter Removal Cup

News

Snap-on Offers 1/4-Inch Hex Drive Round Swivel Head Bit Driver Ratchet
Connect