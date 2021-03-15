Underhood: Tips For Purchasing Diagnostic Tools
Brembo Launches New Aftermarket UPGRADE Program
The three product lines in the Brembo UPGRADE Auto range are Sport, GT and Pista.
Brembo has introduced its new UPGRADE Auto range of replacement brake system components, designed to offer enthusiasts improved styling, performance and reliability of their vehicles whether they’re used on roads or racing against time on the track.
The three product lines in the Brembo UPGRADE Auto range are Sport, GT and Pista. The three options provide a wide range of solutions that are able to meet the needs of those who want to upgrade their own system for a sportier performance, improved safety or simply to give their own vehicle a unique personal style, the company announced in a virtual press conference.
Sport
The on-ramp to the Brembo UPGRADE world is a direct replacement for original-equipment discs, reliable on the road and superior on the track.
The products in the Brembo Sport range are ideal for enthusiasts who use their vehicles both for normal road use as well as high-performance driving. The new Brembo Sport | T3 disc has two easily recognizable elements that distinguish it from the previous version: the use of Type3 slotting and the Brembo logo engraved on the braking surface. These new technical and design features are for the first time available on a road disc, according to the company.
The Type3 slotting is the result of years of research and development by the Brembo Racing Department and resembles the design of the discs used in the most competitive motorsports championships. This slot design has been widely used in most GT and endurance championships such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans and is currently used in the WTCR World Championship.
GT
The GT line is the most complete range of upgrade brake systems on the market, according to the company. The Brembo Gran Turismo (GT) system offers excellent braking power in day-to-day as well as delivering the braking confidence necessary on track days. The unique design with the choice of caliper color help to make each customer’s vehicle unique.
“These systems offer superlative performance,” the company said. “They are designed and tested specifically for track day enthusiasts and drivers who want maximum performance from their cars.”
Pista | FF
For competition use, Pista | FF makes its debut with a six-piston caliper called the FF6 and a four-piston caliper named the FF4. The new line of brake calipers is ideal for use on the track, allowing drivers to get the most out of their cars under extreme conditions in a constant search for the best lap time.
The new Brembo Pista | FF calipers have carefully engineered internal brake fluid ducts that channel the brake fluid for maximum pressure and bleedability of the system. In addition, they have a pad rapid-release system for replacing the brake pads. This system is used on Brembo’s brake calipers for endurance racing that enables the brake pads to be replaced quickly and safely without having to remove the caliper from the hub carrier.
Brembo Check App
Brembo has developed an app called Brembo Check to help identify its highly designed and engineered brake parts as being genuine.
With Brembo Check installed on a mobile device, all the user has to do when buying an UPGRADE product is use their smartphone to scan the unique QR Code on the label positioned on the Brembo packaging as well as on the product to know if the Brembo part they’re purchasing is original or not.
The QR code also can be registered only once as a further guarantee of originality to the buyer, who should not accept certificates of authenticity printed by dealers or third parties. The buyer plays an active part in checking the product using the Brembo Check app, which will send the certificate of authenticity directly to the e-mail address entered when registering if the product is original.