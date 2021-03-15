Brembo Launches New Aftermarket UPGRADE Program

Brembo has introduced its new UPGRADE Auto range of replacement brake system components, designed to offer enthusiasts improved styling, performance and reliability of their vehicles whether they’re used on roads or racing against time on the track.

The three product lines in the Brembo UPGRADE Auto range are Sport, GT and Pista. The three options provide a wide range of solutions that are able to meet the needs of those who want to upgrade their own system for a sportier performance, improved safety or simply to give their own vehicle a unique personal style, the company announced in a virtual press conference.

Sport

The on-ramp to the Brembo UPGRADE world is a direct replacement for original-equipment discs, reliable on the road and superior on the track.

The products in the Brembo Sport range are ideal for enthusiasts who use their vehicles both for normal road use as well as high-performance driving. The new Brembo Sport | T3 disc has two easily recognizable elements that distinguish it from the previous version: the use of Type3 slotting and the Brembo logo engraved on the braking surface. These new technical and design features are for the first time available on a road disc, according to the company.

The Type3 slotting is the result of years of research and development by the Brembo Racing Department and resembles the design of the discs used in the most competitive motorsports championships. This slot design has been widely used in most GT and endurance championships such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans and is currently used in the WTCR World Championship.