Bridgestone Selected For Two New OE Fitments

Bridgestone Americas has announced two new original equipment fitments.

The fitments are for the 2021 Nissan Rogue and the 2021 Lamborghini Huracán STO super sports car.

Bridgestone’s Alenza Sport A/S tire with “Enliten Technology” has been specified as original equipment on select models of the 2021 Nissan Rogue. The Nissan Rogue is the first vehicle in the U.S. and Canada to feature tires with Bridgestone’s Enliten Technology.

Bridgestone says Enliten Technology contributes to improved fuel efficiency by reducing tire weight and delivering low rolling resistance. Tires with Enliten Technology also require fewer raw materials to be produced, helping to deliver environmental benefits. In addition to its sustainable advantages, Enliten Technology is designed for enhanced vehicle handling, the company says.