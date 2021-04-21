 BRP To Invest Millions Toward Electrifying Powersports
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

BRP To Invest Millions Toward Electrifying Powersports

on

Students Compete For $30K In Scholarships At NASCAR Tech

on

Velodyne, Ansys Partner For Autonomous Vehicle Safety

on

Coopers (Alice And Tire) Cooperate To Crown Best Band
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Change HP Tire/Wheel Assemblies Safely Video
play

VIDEO: Change HP Tire/Wheel Assemblies Safely

VIDEO: ADAS And Ride Height Video
play

VIDEO: ADAS And Ride Height

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Beating The Drum For Drum Brake Systems

Undercar: Beating The Drum For Drum Brake Systems
How And Why Dry Sleeving Of Cylinders Works

Underhood: How And Why Dry Sleeving Of Cylinders Works
Dogtracking? Bent Frame? Understanding The Thrust Angle

Undercar: Dogtracking? Bent Frame? Understanding The Thrust Angle
Induction System Science: Understanding Airspeed & Airflow

Underhood: Induction System Science: Understanding Airspeed & Airflow
Honda Electronic Throttle Body Service Tips

Featured: Honda Electronic Throttle Body Service Tips
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

BRP To Invest Millions Toward Electrifying Powersports

 

on

Announced at the company’s Q4 earnings, BRP, the parent company behind powersport brands such as Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Can Am, Evinrude, Rotax and others, plans to invest $300M over five years in product development, specialized equipment, infrastructure, production tooling and facilities.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Much of that $300M investment over the next five years will go towards electrifying its existing product lines by the end of 2026. The first product is expected to be introduced to the market within the next two years, followed by a rapid roll-out across all product lines.

BRP is developing its Rotax modular electric powerpack technology in-house, which will be leveraged across all product lines. BRP is also creating an Electric Vehicle Development Center in Canada, which will focus on the “energy side” – the charger and the battery pack – as well as the complete integration into the vehicle. A second pole of development will happen in Austria, which will focus on the “torque side” – the inverter and the high-performance electric motor.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Autotrader Names 10 Best Electric Cars for 2021

News: Telematics Market To Reach $320.6B By 2026: TMR Study

News: Petty’s Garage To Power RubiTrux With Series of Engines

News: New SEMA Garage Planned In Michigan

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician