BRP To Invest Millions Toward Electrifying Powersports

Announced at the company’s Q4 earnings, BRP, the parent company behind powersport brands such as Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Can Am, Evinrude, Rotax and others, plans to invest $300M over five years in product development, specialized equipment, infrastructure, production tooling and facilities.

Much of that $300M investment over the next five years will go towards electrifying its existing product lines by the end of 2026. The first product is expected to be introduced to the market within the next two years, followed by a rapid roll-out across all product lines.

BRP is developing its Rotax modular electric powerpack technology in-house, which will be leveraged across all product lines. BRP is also creating an Electric Vehicle Development Center in Canada, which will focus on the “energy side” – the charger and the battery pack – as well as the complete integration into the vehicle. A second pole of development will happen in Austria, which will focus on the “torque side” – the inverter and the high-performance electric motor.