 Build Credentials With ASE Entry-Level Certification -
Build Credentials With ASE Entry-Level Certification

News

Build Credentials With ASE Entry-Level Certification

 

on

ASE Entry-Level certification tests validate students’ readiness for the workforce and earning an Entry Level credential is the best first step in building career credentials as an automotive service professional, according to Mike Coley, ASE Education Foundation president.

Geared toward high school and college students completing a technical program in automotive, truck or collision repair, ASE Entry-Level certification helps students demonstrate their knowledge and workforce readiness. It also allows instructors to verify student growth and achievement, serves as an excellent metric for evaluating training programs’ success, and gives employers a way to identify the best-qualified entry-level candidates.

ASE Entry-Level tests are available to all schools, regardless of ASE-accreditation status. The tests feature knowledge-based questions, rather than diagnostic-based scenarios, and are designed for those with no hands-on work experience. Testing is available throughout the year, and certifications are valid for two years.

“Earning ASE Entry-Level certification shows that a student has gained practical knowledge critical to career success,” said Coley. “Earning this credential demonstrates that a student has a strong potential to be a high-performing employee and is a predictable gauge for their future success on ASE professional-level certification tests.”

Students and parents are encouraged to ask their instructors and school administrators about ASE Entry-Level certifications. Schools and employers should visit http://www.ASE.com/entry-level and contact the ASE Education Foundation for more information about the program.

