Build Service Opportunities with Coats’ Tread Depth Scanner

Tire condition leads to more service opportunities and profits than any single indicator.

The Coats Tread Depth Scanner instantly generates a visual selling tool that your service manager can show customers before they exit their car while providing customers with data and the confidence to make an informed service decision.

The Tread Depth Scanner requires no labor to capture data in seconds. A printed handout is a visual selling tool while transparently providing customers with data and the confidence to make an informed service decision.

The license plate is automatically captured in the report, which provides personalization and authenticity.



The color-coded tread wear data is easy to understand.



Brake services are typically generated without oil changes and tires, so this provides an opportunity to discuss this high-profit service.



For more info: coatsgarage.com