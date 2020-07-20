Connect with us

BuyBrakes.com Adds Raybestos Line To Online Store

 

BuyBrakes.com has added Raybestos pads, rotors and calipers to its extensive line of brake system upgrades and replacement parts. Raybestos is now one of many top brands sold through BuyBrakes.com. Other brands include StopTech, EBC, Hawk, DBA, GiroDisc, Goodridge, Brembo and more.

“As one of the fastest-growing online retailers of brake parts, we’re excited to have Raybestos in our line-up,” saiod John Butler, founder of BuyBrakes.com. “They’ve been around since 1902 and know how to make a quality brake part. We are looking forward to our partnership as an authorized retailer.”

Founded in 1998, BuyBrakes.com focuses solely on brakes and curates an inventory of the highest-quality parts available. Raybestos is an ideal addition to the BuyBrakes.com product line. BuyBrakes.com offers other premium brake components, and Raybestos’ long history proves they know premium parts.

“We look forward to working with Raybestos and bringing our customers their quality products,” says Butler.

