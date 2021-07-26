 Cal-Van Tools Offers XL Clip Lifter Set -
Cal-Van Tools Offers XL Clip Lifter Set

Tools & Products

Cal-Van Tools Offers XL Clip Lifter Set

Each tool has a unique offset and uses one of two different spreads, making sure you have the tool that works best.
It is often more difficult than it should be working with clips and fasteners. It is a job that rewards using the right tool.

The Cal-Van Tools XL Clip Lifter Set (P/N 114) set has been designed to remove the most stubborn and hard-to-reach clips. Each tool in this kit has a unique offset and uses one of two different spreads, making sure you have the tool that works best. 

The tools are great for removing plastic fasteners, clips and retainers when working with interior and body panels. The set includes three offsets with two spreads (5mm and 11mm).

For more info: cal-vantools.com 

