Connect with us

Tools & Products

CanDo Introduces Battery Tester And Reset Tool

The Batt R/T makes quick and easy work of battery resets.
Advertisement
 

on

The CanDo Diagnostic’s Batt R/T Battery Tester & Reset Tool is a complete solution for testing all 12V and 24V batteries and electrical systems — and it now adds battery matching and reset capabilities and OBDII read and clear codes.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Today’s vehicles require a reset of the battery life when replacing batteries. Failure to do so may result in over-charging the new battery leading to shortened battery life and, in some cases, driveability issues.

The Batt R/T makes quick and easy work of battery resets on the following manufacturers: Porsche, BMW, MINI, VW, Volvo, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ford, Toyota, Lexus, Mazda and SEAT.

For more information, visit candointl.com.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

CanDo Introduces Battery Tester And Reset Tool

on

AISIN Launches 2 New Automatic Transmission Fluids

on

Launch Tech X-431 Throttle Diagnostic Tool

on

Induction Innovations Has Introduced Venom HP
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: BuyBrakes.com Adds Raybestos Line To Online Store

News: Red Line Launches Powersports Giveaway

Tools & Products: AISIN Launches 2 New Automatic Transmission Fluids

Tools & Products: Launch Tech X-431 Throttle Diagnostic Tool

Tools & Products: Induction Innovations Has Introduced Venom HP
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Podcasts

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection
Connect