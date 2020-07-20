CanDo Introduces Battery Tester And Reset Tool

The CanDo Diagnostic’s Batt R/T Battery Tester & Reset Tool is a complete solution for testing all 12V and 24V batteries and electrical systems — and it now adds battery matching and reset capabilities and OBDII read and clear codes.

Today’s vehicles require a reset of the battery life when replacing batteries. Failure to do so may result in over-charging the new battery leading to shortened battery life and, in some cases, driveability issues.

The Batt R/T makes quick and easy work of battery resets on the following manufacturers: Porsche, BMW, MINI, VW, Volvo, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ford, Toyota, Lexus, Mazda and SEAT.

For more information, visit candointl.com.