CARDONE To Give Away All-American Muscle Car: ’77 Firebird

CARDONE Industries, a leader in the automotive aftermarket, has announced it will give away a 1977 Pontiac Trans Am Firebird in a sweepstakes geared toward DIYers, automotive technicians and car enthusiasts. CARDONE customers can enter to win this signature Smokey and the Bandit-inspired vehicle through in-store and online purchases, as well as select live events such as webinars and car shows.

“This classic Firebird has a warm spot in every car lover’s heart and we look forward to awarding it to one of our customers,” said Christin Cardone McClave, chief people officer and family co-owner of CARDONE. “Smokey and the Bandit inspired many older technicians and we hope this contest will invigorate and engage a younger generation too.”

Official rules and entry requirements are available at cardonehotrodgiveaway.com. The contest runs through July 31, 2019. Each month leading up to the grand prize drawing, a winner will be chosen to receive a Milwaukee cordless radio or a detailing kit from Swag Custom Rides. The grand-prize winner will be drawn on or around Aug. 12, and will be announced on the contest website and cardone.com.

