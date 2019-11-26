Career Corner: Job Interview Questions To Answer And Ask

You probably understand the job interview process, but let’s talk about how to prepare for your first interview. Although questions asked during an interview may vary widely, depending on the interviewer, his or her style and the company, there are a number of questions that are commonly asked that you should be prepared to answer. Most importantly, you must be honest and open with your answers.

General Assessment Questions

Tell me about yourself?

What is your greatest strength?

What is your greatest weakness?

Why are you applying for this position?

Why are you applying with this company?

Why are you applying with this brand?

(if applying at a dealership)

Work/Experience and Training Questions

What have you learned in your training that is relevant to working here in this shop?

Do you have any previous experience that qualifies you to work on these vehicles?

Tell me about a challenging situation that you faced in a shop, or elsewhere and how you handled it?

Tell me why I should hire you for this position?

How to Answer Questions

While you are speaking, keep an eye on the nonverbal signals the interviewer is sending you, to judge if you are giving too much detail or not enough. Some interviewing managers like a lot of detail, while others are looking only for an overview. By watching the nonverbal signals, you can ensure you are giving them the information they are looking for and keeping them engaged. Here are a few signals that are warning signs, telling you that the interviewer may be bored or losing interest, and you need to change your approach:

Avoiding eye contact with you

Crossing their arms

Frowning

Looking at their watch or cell phone

Overuse of their hands

Slouching, or poor posture

Staring at you

How to Ask Questions

After they have asked their questions, most interviewers will ask if you have any questions. Whatever you do, do not say that you don’t have any questions. This can indicate a lack of interest or apathy about the job. Your asking questions is an opportunity to show that you have taken an interest in the position being offered and the organization, and that you have done your homework. Before the interview, go online and look at their website. Find one or two things that are of interest to you and that you can build a question around. If the interviewer has not covered these things, here are also some examples of good questions to ask:

What are the exact working hours and schedule?

If offered the position, when would you start?

Are uniforms provided by the company?

What is the history of the company and how long has it been in business?

Article sponsored by TechForce Foundation.