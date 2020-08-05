Carlson Releases New ABS Wheel Speed Sensors

Carlson Quality Brake Parts has expanded its product portfolio, adding ABS wheel speed sensors to its catalog of brake parts.

The company says the new wheel speed sensors are tested before and after production, undergoing thermal, shock, vibration, durability and extreme temperature testing to deliver stability in all weather conditions.

Carlson says it ensures that each ABS sensor is designed to precisely match OE wire lengths, mounting and connector designs for easy installation and consistent performance, adding it uses high-quality, rugged and weather-resistant components so the sensors can withstand extreme temperatures and road conditions.

The new Carlson ABS sensors are now available and offer a range covering most vehicles in North America.