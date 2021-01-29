CarParts.com Launches First EV, Hybrid-Focused Shopping Hub

Click Here to Read More

In recent months, CarParts.com’s product offering for EVs and hybrids has grown to include more than 700,000 applications for the repair, maintenance and enhancement of hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and EVs. Aftermarket parts are available for more than 25 popular vehicle makes, including Tesla, Toyota, Honda, GMC, BMW, Ford, Lexus, Chevrolet and more.

“There is a lot of misinformation out there surrounding the perceived differences in parts and repairs for electric cars compared to gas vehicles,” said CarParts.com Chief Merchandising Officer David Morris. “But in reality, hybrids and EVs have many of the same fundamental parts that gas-powered cars do – from brakes, headlights and mirrors to fenders, control arms and shocks or struts. Our dedicated shopping hub will help demystify the world of EV and hybrid auto parts – making it simple for customers to find the parts and information they need to get the job done.”

The shopping interface for EV and hybrid replacement parts offers a customer-focused experience used across CarParts.com’s entire sales platform, featuring search by both part and vehicle make. The hub also will feature the latest news, guides, blog content and maintenance insights for hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles.

"As EVs and hybrid vehicles age, consumers are more likely to buy aftermarket parts. Drivers are still in the adoption phase, but we are now seeing a growing number of green vehicles hitting our sweet spot of 6 to 15 years old. Over time, we've seen the number of EVs on the road grow and thus the need for more replacement parts, and we will continue to make investments in our technology, supply chain, and customer experience to create the number one online destination for the EV community with the information, tools, and parts they need to get back on the road. The EV wave is here to stay, and CarParts.com is here to be a part of it," said CarParts.com Chief Executive Officer Lev Peker.