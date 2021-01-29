Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

CarParts.com Launches First EV, Hybrid-Focused Shopping Hub

on

WIN Opens Scholarship Program Applications For 2021

on

BCA Bearings Releases New Parts For The New Year

on

GM Plans To Remove Light Duty/Car Tailpipe Emissions By 2035
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Is A Battery A Diagnostic Tool? Video
play

VIDEO: Is A Battery A Diagnostic Tool?

VIDEO: Direct Injection Fuel Pump Killers Video
play

VIDEO: Direct Injection Fuel Pump Killers

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Reducing Risks Of Damaging Tires, TPMS Sensors And Rims

Undercar: Reducing Risks Of Damaging Tires, TPMS Sensors And Rims
Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Swap

Underhood: Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Swap
Ford Clock Master Diagnostics

Underhood: Ford Clock Master Diagnostics
Engine Build: Sleeved And Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: Sleeved And Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Engine
Engine Build: Turbocharged 2.0L 4G63 Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: Turbocharged 2.0L 4G63 Engine
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

CarParts.com Launches First EV, Hybrid-Focused Shopping Hub

 

on

CarParts.com has launched a new dedicated shopping hub for the hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicle (EV) community. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In recent months, CarParts.com’s product offering for EVs and hybrids has grown to include more than 700,000 applications for the repair, maintenance and enhancement of hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and EVs. Aftermarket parts are available for more than 25 popular vehicle makes, including Tesla, Toyota, Honda, GMC, BMW, Ford, Lexus, Chevrolet and more.

“There is a lot of misinformation out there surrounding the perceived differences in parts and repairs for electric cars compared to gas vehicles,” said CarParts.com Chief Merchandising Officer David Morris. “But in reality, hybrids and EVs have many of the same fundamental parts that gas-powered cars do – from brakes, headlights and mirrors to fenders, control arms and shocks or struts. Our dedicated shopping hub will help demystify the world of EV and hybrid auto parts – making it simple for customers to find the parts and information they need to get the job done.”

The shopping interface for EV and hybrid replacement parts offers a customer-focused experience used across CarParts.com’s entire sales platform, featuring search by both part and vehicle make. The hub also will feature the latest news, guides, blog content and maintenance insights for hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles.

“As EVs and hybrid vehicles age, consumers are more likely to buy aftermarket parts. Drivers are still in the adoption phase, but we are now seeing a growing number of green vehicles hitting our sweet spot of 6 to 15 years old. Over time, we’ve seen the number of EVs on the road grow and thus the need for more replacement parts, and we will continue to make investments in our technology, supply chain, and customer experience to create the number one online destination for the EV community with the information, tools, and parts they need to get back on the road. The EV wave is here to stay, and CarParts.com is here to be a part of it,” said CarParts.com Chief Executive Officer Lev Peker.about:blank

Advertisement

Visit CarParts.com’s shopping experience for hybrid, plug-In hybrid, and electric vehicle owners at CarParts.com/EV.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: UTI To Launch Seventh Welding Technology Program

News: ShowMeTheFilters And ShowMeTheExhaust Launched

News: Mitchell 1 Kicks Off ‘Snow Much Fun’ Facebook Sweepstakes

News: Goodyear Installs Second Dynamic Driving Simulator

Advertisement
Connect