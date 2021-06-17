Carparts.Com To Expand Grand Prairie, Texas, DC

CarParts.com has announced that its Grand Prairie, Texas, distribution center is nearly doubling in size with a 156,000-square-foot expansion, bringing the facility to a total of 366,000 square feet. The expanded warehouse footprint will increase CarParts.com’s total distribution center network to more than 1 million square feet and allow the company to add 125 full-time positions to its Grand Prairie location when fully operational in Q1 2022.

“The Grand Prairie distribution center has played a key role in getting us closer to our customers and increasing our inventory footprint. Now, from the talented workforce to its prime location, the expansion of our Grand Prairie facility is a natural next step in growing the business and getting products to customers even faster,” said CarParts.com’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer David Meniane. “We’re also excited to open a dedicated will call service center at the location, offering a convenient pick-up option for both online and commercial customers in the area.”

Since making a home in Grand Prairie in 2020, CarParts.com has become a part of the community, creating over 200 jobs to date and donating $100,000 to Feeding Texas’ relief efforts during the winter storms in early 2021.

“I’m thrilled that CarParts.com is expanding its operation here in Grand Prairie,” said Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen. “We love seeing new opportunities for our community and CarParts.com continues to be a great partner of our city and Texas as a whole.”