 Cars.com Releases Its 2023 Top Picks For EVs

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Cars.com Releases Its 2023 Top Picks For EVs

Searches for EVs on Cars.com have grown 84% since 2022.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Car-shopping marketplace Cars.com has revealed its 2023 Top Picks for electric vehicles in conjunction with the company’s 2023 EV Buying Guide. Cars.com experts examined the price, range, comfort and features of 40-plus EV models on sale in 2023 to determine the Top Picks for Value, Family, Luxury and Commuters.

Related Articles

Cars.com’s 2023 Top EV Picks, which can be found in the Cars.com EV Buying Guide are:

Family EV — 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5: The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a compact SUV with much more space inside than meets the eye — there’s room to carry a family and haul all the stuff that comes with them. Inside, parents will appreciate the storage nooks, perfect for stashing snacks or devices. For those with kids in car seats, the Ioniq 5’s backseat easily accommodates two car seats thanks to its abundant legroom and no-nonsense Latch anchors for easy connection. With a competitive EPA-estimated maximum range of 220-303 miles, depending on configuration, this family vehicle is ready for short and long road trips.

Value EV — 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV: The Chevy Bolt EV hatchback is a well-equipped all-electric vehicle with an EPA-estimated maximum range of 259 miles that starts at less than $30,000 before any applicable tax incentives. Featuring a 10.2-inch touchscreen multimedia system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, automatic emergency braking and lane departure steering assist, this hatch delivers more than enough to satisfy budget-conscious car shoppers.

Luxury EV — 2023 Genesis Electrified G80: The Genesis Electrified G80 is a gorgeous, electrified luxury sedan with an opulent interior that outshines the competition. The multimedia system is simple to use, easy to decipher and elegant. In addition, this luxury EV elevates the driving experience to one where there is practically no powertrain noise at all — unless you want there to be.

Commuter EV — 2023 Kia Niro EV: The Kia Niro EV is a fun and dynamic four-door compact hatchback with a comfortable ride and pleasant cabin — perfect for long commutes or traffic jams. With an estimated maximum range of 253 miles, owners shouldn’t need to plug in every night, plus the hatchback body packs a respectable amount of cargo and passenger space within a tidy, easy-to-park exterior dimension.

Access the 2023 Cars.com EV Buying Guide here. For more reviews, car-buying advice and tips, visit Cars.com/EV.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Autel Energy Releases its Newest EV Charger

The AC Ultra features an 8-inch LCD touchscreen, a pedestal and a charging cable management system.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Courtesy of Tire Review, by Christian Hinton

Autel Energy has announced the availability of its newest electric vehicle charger, the MaxiCharger AC Ultra, now in stock in North America. The company said this charger has been designed, engineered, and tested to exceed commercial-grade reliability and durability. The AC Ultra comes with dual charging ports, multiple network capabilities, robust all-weather resistance, and an 8-inch advertising-ready touchscreen.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Bank of America to Offer Financing For Residential EV Chargers

Demand for the charging units is expected to grow in the U.S. to nearly 27.5 million by 2030, up from 1.3 million in 2021.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
DOE Puts $48M Toward Improving America’s Power Grid

This effort aims to better control grid power flow to avoid outages, which costs the economy $150 billion annually.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Charging Ahead With EV Opportunities

New data shows there will be room for – and a need for – products for both incoming electric and ICE vehicles.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
U.S. Announces New EV Charging Network Standards

The new standards will ensure everyone can use the network, no matter what car you drive or which state you charge in.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Ford EV Opportunities

There are some maintenance and repair opportunities for the Mach-E.

By Andrew Markel
Safe Handling, Disposal and Storage of EV Batteries

The first and most critical step is to check the OEM guidelines (provided a battery has been properly tested for no damage).

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Electrifying The Next Generation of Techs

The future is bright and exciting for vehicle repair.

By Doug Kaufman
Jump Starting an EV

If an EV with a full battery won’t start, here’s how you can get it up and running.

By Andrew Markel