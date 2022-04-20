 Carter Expands Water Pump Line -
Carter Expands Water Pump Line

Chicago Pneumatic Introduces Lightweight Cordless Impact

Ritchie TurboRecover Recovery Machine

Thermal Laser Combines Thermal And Laser Modes Into One
Products

Carter Expands Water Pump Line

Six new parts have been added to Carter’s line of Rapid Fit engine water pumps, along with three water pump part numbers.
on

Carter announced it introduced six new parts to its line of Rapid Fitengine water pumps and three additional standard water pump part numbers, each covering a variety of vehicle applications. 

Part numbers W1982RF, W2092RF, W9099RF, W9144RF, W9350RF and W9038RF comprise the new SKUs for the Rapid Fit water pumps, while the standard engine water pumps include part numbers W2700M, W2826M, and W2828M, Carter says.

“We engineer, manufacture, and test our parts in-house. Those capabilities allow us to consistently meet and exceed consumers’ needs,” said Ryan Gernheuser, repair group director, product management/aftermarket engineering at First Brands Group. “This process enabled us to innovate quickly and with quality to introduce new water pumps in Carter’s Rapid Fit line that cover several Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ford, Lincoln, and Nissan models. We’ve also introduced an array of new standard water pumps for applications among modern Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Audi and Volkswagen vehicles.”

Carter says its full line of water pumps cover 95% of domestic and import VIO and offers limited lifetime and 12-month warranties for select products to provide added peace of mind.

For more information, visit carterengineered.com

