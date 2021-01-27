Cavitation: Killer Of Water Pumps

Click Here to Read More

The tiny “bubbles” of water pump cavitation can kill the pump. While you will never actually see them, you can see the damage cavitation causes that looks like metal eaten by termites.

That’s because these are not really bubbles. You see, when it comes to the cavitation in pumps, they are voids. Inside these tiny voids is super-heated vapor that can erode metal and crack plastic. Cavitation in pumps is not typically the fault of the water pump itself; it is only the victim of other problems with the coolant and other components.

The voids of water pump cavitation are generated by the movement of the pump’s impeller against the coolant. There are two types of pressures that determine if cavitation in pumps will occur. The first is the vapor pressure that is related to system pressure. The second is the pressure and suction generated by the pump.

Too much or too little pressure can cause cavitation of the water pump.

If you remove the radiator cap from a hot system, the coolant is suddenly above its vapor pressure and steam is formed. The same thing can happen inside the water pump. As the impeller spins, its coolant is pushed in one direction and pulled in the other by the blades. If the negative pressure is great enough, voids are formed. Inside the voids is super-heated steam that can cause damage to the impeller and housing.

COOLANT CONDITION AND CAVITATION IN PUMPS

The condition of the coolant has a direct relationship to cavitation in pumps. The specific gravity of the coolant depends on the dilution of the coolant with water. If the specific gravity is too high, it will change how the pump operates.