News
CAWA Announces 2021 Scholarship Winners
CAWA, Representing the Automotive Parts Industry, is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2021 scholarship awards, providing $10,750 in scholarships this year to 10 individuals. “Once again, CAWA is proud to assist these young people in pursuing their education and careers in the auto care industry,” said Rodney Pierini, President and CEO, in announcing the awards.
Recipients of the scholarships include:
· Trino Guerrero- Mort Schwartz Award, Rio Hondo College
· Duminda Edirisinghe, Mort Schwartz Award, Rio Hondo College
· Harout Youssoufian, Mort Schwartz Award, Citrus College
· Ryan Zangler, Universal Technical Institute
· Stassa Cappos, California Polytechnic University
· Matthew Anczelowitz, Universal Technical Institute
· Matthew Wolfe, Universal Technical Institute
· Alexander Siegenthaler, Universal Technical Institute
· Kevin Berrios, Los Angeles Trade Technical College
· Jayson Fuentes, Drexel University
This year, three students received the prestigious Mort Schwartz Award as the highest rated students out of 80 applications for scholarships.
The primary scholarship fundraising effort by CAWA is its annual dinner gala held the Sunday night before the AAPEX and SEMA shows. This year it will be held at the Venetian in Las Vegas on October 31, 2021. Scholarship funding also comes, in part, from a grant provided by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation.
To contribute to the Association’s scholarship fund or to donate prizes for the annual fundraising auction, contact Rodney Pierini at 800-332-2292, ext. 1201 or [email protected] or visit www.cawa.org.
CAWA is a regional auto care trade association, which represents auto parts jobbers, warehouse distributors, retailers, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives and program groups. The Association provides education, legislative, regulatory and business support to the industry and its membership. It is one of the largest trade associations of its kind in the United States and recognized as a leader in the auto care industry.