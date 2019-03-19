CCAR And Electude Offering Complimentary E-Safety Modules For SkillsUSA Contestants

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Electude International and CCAR (The Coordinating Committee For Automotive Repair) announced they will release preparatory Maintenance and Light Repair (MLR) Safety courses for all automotive students readying to compete in SkillsUSA.

“CCAR is proud to support SkillsUSA’s important mission and we are honored and excited by the opportunity to make our E-Safety courses a useful tool for competitors preparing for the inaugural MLR competitions,” said Charlie Ayers, President of CCAR.

The courses, available on a complimentary basis and with unlimited access to all participating instructors and students, will provide five lesson modules from the CCAR E-Safety curriculum built in Electude. Students who learn the content from these modules will be better-prepared for the Safety stations at upcoming SkillsUSA competitions.

“Electude has been delighted to offer continuing support to SkillsUSA competitions, both regionally and on the national level,” said Thomas Snyder, Electude’s CEO. “We are confident that our partnership with CCAR and the E-Safety courses will be a great addition to the MLR competition”

To gain access to these complimentary E-Safety modules, please contact CCAR at 888-476-5465 or by email at [email protected].