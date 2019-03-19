Career/SkillsUSA
ago

CCAR And Electude Offering Complimentary E-Safety Modules For SkillsUSA Contestants

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

View bio

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Standard Motor Products To Recognize Aspiring Diesel Technicians During Its Standard ‘Bigger, Better Diesel’ Scholarship Contest

CCAR And Electude Offering Complimentary E-Safety Modules For SkillsUSA Contestants

Hoffmann Reveals New GARANT GridLine Workshop Cabinets

Metropolitan Community College Instructor Named Fifth Finalist For 'B'laster Instructor Of The Year'

Meet Barry Jean-Pierre, the March 2019 Continental ‘Student of the Month’

A/C Oil Service: Achieving Balance

Auto Care Association, ASE Announce 2019 World Class Technicians

WIX Filters Extends Sponsorship Of Team Kalitta For 2019 NHRA Season

Meet Zackery Smith, the February 2019 Continental 'Student of the Month'

VIDEO: 5 Tips For Inspecting Transmission Fluid

Electude International and CCAR (The Coordinating Committee For Automotive Repair) announced they will release preparatory Maintenance and Light Repair (MLR) Safety courses for all automotive students readying to compete in SkillsUSA.

“CCAR is proud to support SkillsUSA’s important mission and we are honored and excited by the opportunity to make our E-Safety courses a useful tool for competitors preparing for the inaugural MLR competitions,” said Charlie Ayers, President of CCAR.

The courses, available on a complimentary basis and with unlimited access to all participating instructors and students, will provide five lesson modules from the CCAR E-Safety curriculum built in Electude. Students who learn the content from these modules will be better-prepared for the Safety stations at upcoming SkillsUSA competitions.

“Electude has been delighted to offer continuing support to SkillsUSA competitions, both regionally and on the national level,” said Thomas Snyder, Electude’s CEO. “We are confident that our partnership with CCAR and the E-Safety courses will be a great addition to the MLR competition”

To gain access to these complimentary E-Safety modules, please contact CCAR at 888-476-5465 or by email at [email protected].

 

 

 

Show Full Article