 Cementex Announces Enhanced Design Of Double Insulated Wrenches
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Cementex Shares Enhanced Design Of Double Insulated Wrenches

on

Permatex 500° High Heat Epoxy

on

Beta Tools Shares Availability Of New C50S-3 Service Tool Cart

on

Tiger Tool Offers Automotive Driveline Master Kit
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

TechIQ: Pothole Wheel Bearing Noise (VIDEO) Video
play

TechIQ: Pothole Wheel Bearing Noise (VIDEO)

Maintenance IQ: Winter Brake Pad Wear (VIDEO) Video
play

Maintenance IQ: Winter Brake Pad Wear (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Improving Turbocharger Longevity

Underhood: Improving Turbocharger Longevity
MINI TPMS Service

Automotive: MINI TPMS Service

News: PPG Adds Online Training For Commercial Vehicle Paint Techs
Air Conditioning Components

Automotive: Air Conditioning Components
European Brakes: The Advantages They Bring

Undercar: European Brakes: The Advantages They Bring
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Tools & Products

Cementex Shares Enhanced Design Of Double Insulated Wrenches

Design advancement makes the work end of the wrenches even slimmer so that they are consistent with the insulation process.
Advertisement
 

on

Cementex, the safety tool specialists, announced a design enhancement to its extensive line of double-insulated wrenches, according to a press release. The wrenches provide the greatest possible safety of personnel in environments in and around energized equipment. Cementex open-end, box-end and geared wrenches will now feature a continuous outer layer of orange insulation to provide a smooth transition between the dual-layer and single-layer portions of each tool. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Beginning immediately, Cementex will be phasing out the yellow insulation layer on the working ends of the wrenches and will ensure that all kits will have the same style. All part numbers for tools and kits will remain the same. 

This design advancement makes the work end of the wrenches even slimmer so that they are consistent with the insulation process that makes Cementex drivers the slimmest insulated tools available. The smooth transition and reduced overall size of the wrenches enables access into tighter locations and minimizes the likelihood of the outer layer being caught on sharp edges that could damage the tools’ insulation.

Advertisement

The insulation is guaranteed to pass a 10,000 VAC proof test in accordance with applicable U.S. and international standards. All tools come with the Cementex Limited Lifetime Warranty.

For more info: cementexusa.com

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Tools & Products: Perform Wheel Alignments Anywhere with Rotary’s 3D System

Tools & Products: Oil Filter Magnets Remove Grit, Improve Lubrication

Tools & Products: Mueller-Kueps Releases NOX Sensor Thread Restorer

Tools & Products: KNIPEX Tools Introduces CutiX Universal Snap Knife

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician