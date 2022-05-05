 Cementex Highlights Service Tech Pack Kits
Tools & Products

Cementex Highlights Service Tech Pack Kits

The kits combine high quality insulated tools with innovative storage options.
Cementex, the safety tool specialists, highlights Cementex Service Tech Pack Kits, featuring Cementex double-insulated safety hand tools organized in cutting-edge storage and containment technology.

The Service Tech Kit utilizes the Veto Pro Pac Tech Pac to store and transport a carefully-selected combination of top-quality insulated tools. This kit includes a pack with 56 tool pockets of varying sizes and two separate storage bays. With storage pockets for a manifold gauge, hose and cable, as well as nine D-rings, the pack accommodates a range of tools and accessories. The pack material has been load tested to 830-lbs. and features a variety of weatherproof materials, as well as adjustable padded shoulder straps.

The Super Tech Kit utilizes the CLC 75-Pocket Tool Pack to store and transport its unique, specially designed collection of tools. Made of lightweight yet durable ballistic polyester fabric, this pack includes six zippered compartments and 75 tool pockets, sleeves, and loops. With ample storage space for additional items, a multi-compartment plastic parts tray and padded handles and adjustable shoulder straps, the Super Tech Kit can meet even the most demanding field needs.

As with all Cementex Tool Kits, these combinations of tools can be customized to fit an individual customer’s needs. From simple additions, subtractions or replacements to complete custom combinations, Cementex can build whatever customers need.

For more info: cementexusa.com

