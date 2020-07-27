Connect with us

Champion Adds SKUs Of Modern Muscle Motor Oils

Champion Modern Muscle Motor Oils are licensed by API with viscosity grades of SAE 5W-30, SAE 0W-40 and SAE 5W-50.
Champion Oil recently announced the unveiling of more SKUs of motor oils specifically formulated to maximize the demands of today’s high-performance street vehicles.

Champion Modern Muscle Motor Oils (CMM) are licensed by the American Petroleum Institute (API) with viscosity grades of SAE 5W-30 (late model LS platform), SAE 0W-40 (late model Mopar / Hemi platform) and SAE 5W-50 (late model Coyote platform). 

“These motor oils will fit most types of modern vehicles, including high-performance turbo-charged engines, supercharged gasoline engines, and multi-valve fuel injected engines found in today’s street performance automotives and trucks plus OEM “Crate Motors” that recommend an API Licensed Motor Oil or that need to meet or exceed DEXOS-2015,” said Karl Dedolph, director of racing and performance products at Champion.  

CMM Part Numbers Include:
#4403H/12   Modern Muscle SAE 5W-50 Full Synthetic
#4403AN      Modern Muscle SAE 5W-50 Full Synthetic
#4402H/12   Modern Muscle SAE 0W-40 Full Synthetic
#4402AN      Modern Muscle SAE 0W-40 Full Synthetic
#4401H/12   Modern Muscle SAE 5W-30 Full Synthetic 
#4401AN      Modern Muscle SAE 5W-30 Full Synthetic 

“Champion’s CMM Motor Oils will provide outstanding levels of fuel economy performance, cleaning power and engine protection, even during extended oil change intervals. These high-performance oils are proven to significantly reduce wear and viscosity breakdown due to advancements in additive engineering,” said Dedolph.

“CMM Motor Oils utilize Champion’s “Blue E.T.” (Enhanced Technology) racing additive, and Champion’s TVS (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) performance additive. These proprietary technologies deliver unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increase horsepower and torque in most engines,” added Dedolph.

“These premium mixtures of synthetic base fluids and additives provide maximum durability and protection from wear and viscosity breakdown by including special lubricity modifiers, and premium anti-wear additives This unique robust formulation enables CMM Motor Oils to outperform all leading high-performance synthetic oils.”  

