VIDEO: Champion Engine Builder Steve Morris Explains Pushrods

Pushrod engines have been dubbed as antiquated technology by some, but for many engine builders these engines are far from dead.

Click Here to Read More

Pushrods are the weakest link in the upper valvetrain – they transfer and redirect the upward motion of the lifters, which goes in one direction, to the rocker arms which move in another direction. Consequently, they are subjected to bending forces as the load and engine speed increases.

For stock engines, mild steel stock pushrods are more than adequate. But for performance applications with stiffer valve springs and higher valvetrain loads, significantly stronger, stiffer pushrods are needed to withstand the punishment.

Engine Builder contributor and race engine expert Steve Morris explains

what you need to know about pushrods.

“You can never have too big a pushrod. Period.” explains Morris in this video that addresses common myths and misconceptions regarding this critical valvetrain component.

This video is courtesy of Engine Builder.