 Champion Offers API FA-4 Diesel Oil For Fleets, Private-Label
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

Products

on

Champion Offers API FA-4 Diesel Oil For Fleets, Private-Label

on

S & G Tool Aid Releases New Open Barrel Crimping Tool

on

Streamlight Updates Stinger for Better Grip

on

Perform OE-Level Analysis of 28 Systems with TOPDON’s New Diagnostic Tool
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Video: Timing Service May Involve More Than The Chain Video
play

Video: Timing Service May Involve More Than The Chain

VIDEO: Tire Construction & Alignment Video
play

VIDEO: Tire Construction & Alignment

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Tips For Purchasing Diagnostic Tools

Underhood: Tips For Purchasing Diagnostic Tools
Schooling On Tooling

Automotive: Schooling On Tooling
Cylinder Head Porting: Turning Air Into Power

Underhood: Cylinder Head Porting: Turning Air Into Power
Diagnosing Trouble Codes P0706, P0707, P1702, P1921

Underhood: Diagnosing Trouble Codes P0706, P0707, P1702, P1921
Understanding The Operation Of Oxygen Sensors

Underhood: Understanding The Operation Of Oxygen Sensors
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Products

Champion Offers API FA-4 Diesel Oil For Fleets, Private-Label

Now available to fleets are 275-gallon totes of Ultra-Fleet API FA-4 10W-30 diesel-engine oil.
Advertisement
 

on

Champion Brands announced the offering of API FA-4 diesel-engine oils to fleets and private-label customers for some of the newer engines currently in the market from Cummins, Detroit Diesel, Navistar and others.  

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Now available to fleets are 275-gallon totes of Ultra-Fleet API FA-4 10W-30 diesel-engine oil (Part No. 4162). When OEMs recommend this new oil specification, it can make a real difference to a fleet’s bottom line by improving the engine’s fuel efficiency, according to the company. 

Fleets can inquire about pricing by emailing [email protected]

Private-label customers can order their size preference from packaged quarts, gallons, 2.5 gallons, 5-gallon pails, 55-gallon drums or 275-gallon totes. Champion soon will be offering a second viscosity of Ultra-Fleet API FA-4 5W30 diesel-engine oil. In time, more and more OEMs will be requiring this type of diesel-engine oil. Private-label inquiries should be made to [email protected].

More information on private label is available here: https://www.championbrands.com/private-label/.

API Service Category FA-4 describes certain XW-30 diesel-engine oils specifically formulated for use in select high-speed four-stroke-cycle diesel engines designed to meet 2017 model year on-highway greenhouse gas (GHG) emission standards. 

These oils are formulated for use in on-highway applications with diesel-fuel sulfur content up to 15 ppm (0.0015% by weight). Refer to individual engine manufacturer recommendations regarding compatibility with API FA-4 diesel engine oils. These oils are blended to a high-temperature high-shear (HTHS) viscosity range of 2.9cP–3.2cP to assist in reducing GHG emissions. 

Advertisement

These oils are especially effective at sustaining emission-control-system durability where particulate filters and other advanced aftertreatment systems are used. API FA-4 diesel-engine oils are designed to provide enhanced protection against oil oxidation, viscosity loss due to shear, and oil aeration as well as protection against catalyst poisoning, particulate-filter blocking, engine wear, piston deposits, degradation of low- and high-temperature properties, and soot-related viscosity increase, according to the company. 

API FA-4 diesel-engine oils are not interchangeable or backward-compatible with API CK-4, CJ-4, CI-4 with CI-4 PLUS, CI-4 and CH-4 oils. API FA-4 diesel-engine oils are not recommended for use with fuels having greater than 15 ppm sulfur. For fuels with sulfur content greater than 15 ppm, refer to engine-manufacturer recommendations. 

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment
Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician