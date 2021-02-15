Video
Champion Oil Announces 2021 Racing Contingency Program

 

on

Champion Oil has announced its 2021 Racing Contingency Program. Champion Racing and Performance Products are the choice of champions in racing events nationwide. Champion’s new 2021 expanded contingency program supports race teams from dirt track to pavement, gas to diesel, and circle track to drag racing with contingency cash pay-out awards. The Champion 2021 Racing Contingency Program is an all-encompassing marketing program designed to link our Champion Motor Oils directly to regional and national racers in many sanctioned racing events in North America. 

Click Here to Read More
The Champion Racing Oil Contingency Program includes motorsport racing events such as: The All-Star Circuit of Champions (ASCoC), American Sprint Car Series (ASCS), World of Outlaws (WoO), United States Auto Club (USAC) and the International Motor Contest Association (IMCA). In addition, other popular series, but not limited to; Sprint Car Central PA, UMP, USCS, IRA, MLRA, NHRA, MARA, MARS, NMCA, NMRA, IHRA, Dirt Car Series, Rush Series and ESS Sprint Series.

The Champion Drifting Contingency Program includes, but is not limited to racing events such as:  Formula Drift-Pro, Formula Drift-Pro2, Hyperfest, Gridlife, Drift-Atlanta, Drift-South ProAm, Lone Star Drift, US Drift, The Drift League, East-Drift ProAm, ND Drift, Midwest Drift Union, Spec-D Drifting Series, Sonoma Drift, etc.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Champion1400x700-1-1024x512.jpg

The Champion Diesel Engine Oil Contingency Program includes diesel events such as: The Outlaw Diesel Super Series, National Association of Diesel Motorsports (NADM), Ultimate Callout Challenge, Scheid Diesel Extravaganza, Sun Coast Shakedown, Rudy’s Truck Jam, Ultimate Callout Challenge, Firepunk Diesel, and Outlaw Diesel Revenge. In addition, other popular diesel drag racing series, but not limited to; Holly Rock Customs Showdown, Rocky Top Diesel Shootout, Hardway Sunshine Showdown, Battle at the Alamo, East Coast Diesel Nationals, Diesel World Drags, Blackout in the Country, and Week-End on the Edge.

The Champion Micro Sprint Contingency Program includes, but is not limited to North American race events that run: Micro, Lightning Non-Winged and Winged Outlaw, “A” Class, Stock Non-winged, Restricted “A” Class, Jr. Sprint, 600CC & 1200CC Winged and Non-Winged sprint engines.

The Champion Truck and Tractor Pullers Contingency Program includes, but is not limited to racing events such as:  National Tractor Pullers Association (NTPA), WNY Pro Pulling Series – NY & Canada, Outlaw Pulling Series, Hot Farm Pulling Series Club, Diesel Motorsports (NADM), SS Pulling Series, Smoke & Speed, Northwest PA Tractor & Truck pullers Association, Truck & Tractor Pulling (TNT), Mid Missouri Pulling, Outlaw Diesel Super Series (ODSS), Texas truck & Tractor Pullers Association (TTTPA), Pro Pulling League, Illinois Tractor Pulling Association (ITPA), Rudy’s Diesel Truck Jam, New York Hot Farm Pulling Series, etc.

The Champion Karting Contingency Program includes, but is not limited to racing series and events such as: World Karting Association  (WKA), International Kart Federation (IFK), Karters of America Racing Triad (KART), United States Pro Karting Series (USPKS), ProKART, Super Series, Iron-Man, Sprint Series, The Gold Cup Series, Tri-C Karter, SKUSA, COTA, Route 66 Sprint Series. K1 Speed, Maxxis Sprint Series, AKRA, AMP, plus many other national, regional, state and local track series.

The Champion Autocross Contingency Program includes, but is not limited to racing series and events such as:  SCCA, NASA, NAXM, WDCR, NER, CNY, NCC, Pro-PAX, NOLA, NWOR, Rocky Mountain, Rival-S, Boston, Big Sky, Nebraska, Land-O-Lakes, Ohio Valley, Sturgis, Charlotte, Fontana, Atlanta, San Diego, Lone-Star, Chicago, Autocross Hangover, BMW, Pro-Solo Nationals, Solo Championship Tour, Milwaukee Region, San Francisco, Goodguys Autocross, Porsche, Mid-Atlantic, Central Florida, Tire-Rack, Lime Rock, Yellowstone, plus many other manufacturer, national, regional, state and local track series.

Racing teams and racers can apply for the Champion Racing Oil Contingency Program now through June 30th, 2021. The contingency form is available at this link: https://form.jotform.com/93024385147154

Connect