Champion Oil Announces 2021 Racing Contingency Program

Champion Oil has announced its 2021 Racing Contingency Program. Champion Racing and Performance Products are the choice of champions in racing events nationwide. Champion’s new 2021 expanded contingency program supports race teams from dirt track to pavement, gas to diesel, and circle track to drag racing with contingency cash pay-out awards. The Champion 2021 Racing Contingency Program is an all-encompassing marketing program designed to link our Champion Motor Oils directly to regional and national racers in many sanctioned racing events in North America.

The Champion Racing Oil Contingency Program includes motorsport racing events such as: The All-Star Circuit of Champions (ASCoC), American Sprint Car Series (ASCS), World of Outlaws (WoO), United States Auto Club (USAC) and the International Motor Contest Association (IMCA). In addition, other popular series, but not limited to; Sprint Car Central PA, UMP, USCS, IRA, MLRA, NHRA, MARA, MARS, NMCA, NMRA, IHRA, Dirt Car Series, Rush Series and ESS Sprint Series.

The Champion Drifting Contingency Program includes, but is not limited to racing events such as: Formula Drift-Pro, Formula Drift-Pro2, Hyperfest, Gridlife, Drift-Atlanta, Drift-South ProAm, Lone Star Drift, US Drift, The Drift League, East-Drift ProAm, ND Drift, Midwest Drift Union, Spec-D Drifting Series, Sonoma Drift, etc.

The Champion Diesel Engine Oil Contingency Program includes diesel events such as: The Outlaw Diesel Super Series, National Association of Diesel Motorsports (NADM), Ultimate Callout Challenge, Scheid Diesel Extravaganza, Sun Coast Shakedown, Rudy’s Truck Jam, Ultimate Callout Challenge, Firepunk Diesel, and Outlaw Diesel Revenge. In addition, other popular diesel drag racing series, but not limited to; Holly Rock Customs Showdown, Rocky Top Diesel Shootout, Hardway Sunshine Showdown, Battle at the Alamo, East Coast Diesel Nationals, Diesel World Drags, Blackout in the Country, and Week-End on the Edge.

The Champion Micro Sprint Contingency Program includes, but is not limited to North American race events that run: Micro, Lightning Non-Winged and Winged Outlaw, “A” Class, Stock Non-winged, Restricted “A” Class, Jr. Sprint, 600CC & 1200CC Winged and Non-Winged sprint engines.