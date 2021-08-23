 Champion Oil Introduces Two New Car Care Products -
Champion Oil Introduces Two New Car Care Products

An interior detailer spray and fabric cleaning foam join the car care lineup.
Advertisement
 

Champion Oil, a recognized leader in specialty lubricants, has recently launched two new car care appearance products: Interior Detailer Spray (Part #4527) and Fabric Cleaning Foam (Part# 4529).

Advertisement

Champion safe and easy-to-use Interior Detailer Spray is formulated to protect and shine vinyl and plastic surfaces of your car interior. Covers hard to reach areas. Cleans, Shines & Protects Vinyl and Plastic in one easy step. Professional use formula, fast drying shine. Not for use on rubber surfaces. Cherry scented. 4527K – 12/12 oz.

Interior Detailer Spray contents include- Propane, Butane, Hexane, Naphtha (petroleum), hydrotreated light, Siloxanes and Silicones, di-Me, 2-Propanone, Cyclohexane, Heptane, 1,2-Benzenedicarboxylic acid, 1,2-diethyl Ester, Solvent Naphtha light Aliph. Flash point: -104.4 °C, Initial Boiling Point- Estimated 56.05 °C. Aerosol.

Champion Fabric Cleaning Foam is an effective and easy-to-use fabric cleaning foam formulated to quickly penetrate soiled carpet areas – while leaving a wintergreen scent. Removes soils from upholstered fabric while not soaking in. Can be used on velour, cloth, and carpets – leaving a “like new” smell. Cleans and Scents in One Easy Step. Professional use formula designed with no residue. 4529P – 12/19 oz.

Advertisement

Champion Fabric Cleaning Foam contents include- Butane, Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether, Alcohols C9-11 Ethoxylated, Propane, EDTA Tetrasodium Salt. Flash point: -103.3 °C, Initial Boiling Point- Estimated 100 °C. Aerosol.

For more information call Champion at 660-890-6231 Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO visit championbrands.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
