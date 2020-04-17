Champion Oil , a leader in performance lubricants, additives, chemicals and motor oils for more than 64 years, announced recently the launch of Power Plus with Cetane and Diesel Flo with Cetane diesel fuel additives.

Champion Power Plus with Cetane is an ultra-high performance multi-functional diesel fuel additive for today’s high-pressure common-rail injector systems and modern diesel fuels. Cutting edge detergents rapidly clean up injector carbon deposits and “sticking” internal deposits formed from biodiesel salts – leading to better power, acceleration and fuel economy. Advanced corrosion protection prevents acidic attack on fuel system parts from popular biodiesel blended fuels and improves the life of fuel system components, said the company.

Rapidly cleans up carbon deposits and internal “Sticking” deposits

Increases power, acceleration and fuel economy

Reduces emissions

Provides excellent corrosion protection

Performs in all diesel fuels and biodiesel blends

Enhances fuel system component and engine life

Improves filter life

One quart treats up to 250 US Gallons of diesel fuel

Now Shipping – Part #4277

Champion Diesel Flo with Cetane is a premium diesel fuel anti-gel and de-icer designed to prevent operability issues in diesel fueling systems at sub-zero temperatures. Disperses and removes water from diesel fuel and prevents icing of fuel filters. Cold-flow improvers prevent aggregation of diesel wax crystals, allowing for lower pouring points, cold-filter plugging points (CFPPs), and gel temperatures in low-sulfur and ultra-low sulfur diesel fuels and biodiesel blends, said the company.