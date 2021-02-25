Video
Tomorrows Technician

on

Champion Oil Seeking Diesel Vehicle Builds for SEMA 2021

on

Pennzoil Unveils Portfolio Of Carbon Neutral Lubricants

on

AccuAir Suspension Launches ePlus App

on

Magna’s New Michigan Plant To Support EV Market
Tags

News

Champion Oil Seeking Diesel Vehicle Builds for SEMA 2021

Each year, the SEMA Show features more than 1,000 project vehicles.
 

on

Champion Oil, a global leader in performance diesel engine oil for more than 65 years, is seeking unique and interesting diesel vehicle builds for SEMA 2021. The vehicles, which are typically pick-ups, will be promoted by a variety of marketing methods using many social media platforms and technologies. 

Click Here to Read More
Each year, the SEMA Show features more than 1,000 project vehicles. The project-vehicle program is an exclusive opportunity for owners, builders and manufacturers to showcase their builds and sponsored products. The experience is valuable to many manufacturers, like Champion Oil, that can offer products to project-vehicle builders at no charge and additional products at a substantial discount.

This coming year the SEMA Show will be held Nov. 2-5 in Las Vegas. Champion is offering its Blue Flame Performance Diesel Engine Oil plus marketing support to a limited a number of diesel-specific project vehicles, that plan on displaying either outside, inside or at a specific vendor booth.

The vehicles will be promoted in advance by press releases, social media, etc. At the show, the vehicle and owner must be willing and available to be featured in a video interview about the build and posted on the Blue Flame Diesel Blog and Champion Facebook and Twitter channels. The diesel vehicle owner will be able to autograph photos during the show at the Champion booth, plus purchase additional Champion products at a special show display pricing of 50/50. 

To enter your diesel vehicle for consideration, send a digital photo or rendering, description, and contact info to: [email protected]

In this article:, ,
