Champion To Manufacture Products To Help Combat COVID-19

Champion Brands, LLC , a global leader in blending and packaging chemicals and lubricants, announced recently that the company has started preparing to manufacture critically needed Alcohol Hand Sanitizer and Isopropyl Alcohol disinfectant.

Champion’s plan is to supply local senior homes, hospitals, medical related businesses, food shelves and local government agencies.

“I’m very proud of how Champion has stepped up to support our Clinton, Missouri, community by formulating critically needed health and safety products during this pandemic,” said Karl Dedolph, director at Champion Brands, LLC. “Inventory of these products will be, for the time being, limited to our local municipality and prioritized for organizations on the frontlines responding to COVID-19.

“When it comes to preventing the spread of infectious diseases like the Corona-Virus nothing beats good old-fashioned handwashing with hot water and soap for 20 seconds or more. But if not available, your next best option, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is to use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol. This is the minimum amount needed to kill most germs, according to the CDC. The Champion Alcohol Hand Sanitizer is 75 percent alcohol.”

“Isopropyl Alcohol can be used as an antiseptic, a disinfectant, a solvent or a cleaning agent. It is capable of being mixed with water. It is important to exercise caution when using isopropyl alcohol, since it is flammable and can cause adverse effects on your health if used improperly or ingested. The Champion isopropyl alcohol product is at 99 percent strength,” summarized Dedolph.