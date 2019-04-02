Channellock Announces 2019 ‘Trade School Trade-Up’ Competition

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Channellock Inc. is sponsoring its second annual Trade School Trade-Up competition where winners will be awarded cash prizes, new tools and a Channellock classroom makeover.

Students in plumbing, HVAC, welding, automotive and electrical trades are eligible to participate by creating a short video about how their team uses its technical skills to improve their school or community.

“We believe in the importance of skilled labor in America,” said Jon DeArment, president and COO of Channellock Inc. “We hope this competition provides students an opportunity to showcase the immense value of an education in skilled trades. The skills gap is real and we need passionate, hardworking people of our younger generations to fill that gap.”

To enter the competition, students are asked to create a two-minute video featuring their team using their technical skills to improve their school or community. Videos will be judged on passion, content and ultimately the impact made on the community. Submissions are due May 15.

From May 15-17, the owners of Channellock Inc., the DeArment family, will select the top three submissions. Final voting will take place on social media from May 22-May 24, with the winner announced on May 27.

Prizes include:

1st Place: $5,000 cash prize, Channellock tools for team members and classroom, a classroom makeover with Channellock Blue wall paint and fatheads.

2nd Place: $2,500 cash prize, Channellock tools for team members and classroom.

3rd Place: $1,000 cash prize, Channellock tools for team members and classroom.

Learn more about the competition and how to enter at channellock.com/tradeup.