Channellock Introduces New Forged Wire Stripper

The tool requires considerably less force to cut than traditional high leverage designs, reducing hand fatigue
Channellock, Inc., is expanding its line of specialty tools with the introduction of the new CHANNELLOCK 968 Forged Wire Stripper. Created with those in the electric, automotive and HVAC industries in mind, the company said the tool is designed for superior quality, greater ease of use and is made with pride by CHANNELLOCK associates in Meadville, PA, from 100% forged U.S. steel.

“The 968 is a tool that pros have been asking for – and CHANNELLOCK answered,” said Ryan DeArment, vice president of sales and marketing for Channellock, Inc. “Those pros demand precision and reliability. The CHANNELLOCK 968 Wire Stripper is exceptionally strong and versatile, and is forged with the durability to outlast traditional wire strippers.”

The CHANNELLOCK 968 Forged Wire Stripper strips 10-20 AWG solid and stranded wire. It has screw shears that are precision-machined to prevent damage to threads when cutting 6-32 and 8-32 machine screws and its curved cutting shear is designed to contain material during handling. By incorporating CHANNELLOCK XLT Xtreme Leverage Technology, the tool requires considerably less force to cut than traditional high leverage designs, reducing hand fatigue. In addition, the 968 Wire Stripper has:

  • A spring-loaded handle for easy, one-handed operation
  • A lock for safe storage
  • A curved shear that is uniquely shaped to contain material during handling
  • A reaming head to deburr, clean, and flare up to 1-in. conduit with the versatility and strength of a forged reaming head with precision-machined grooves.
  • CHANNELLOCK BLUEComfort Grips

“After using the 968s, they’ve become my go-to wire stripper,” said HVAC specialist Rocky Hyatt. “They’re perfectly matched with most manufacturers’ wire insulation and don’t harm the conductor. The handles have a grip like no other tool on the market. Every pro needs this cutting-edge technology in their toolbox!”

The CHANNELLOCK 968 Wire Stripper is available for purchase directly through Channellock’s website.

