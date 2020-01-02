Channellock Launches 2020 Trade School Trade-Up Competition And Trade Travelers Tour

Now in its third year, Channellock Inc.’s Trade School Trade-Up Competition continues to help close the national skills gap by funding initiatives and tools that will largely impact America’s future tradesmen and women. This year will be the largest year ever for the event, as CHANNELLOCK will now sponsor two competitions – one in the spring and the other in the fall. In addition, the company is launching its Trade Travelers tour this spring.

“In light of the growing skills gap, it is important that we find passionate, hardworking students in our younger generations to join skilled trades,” said Ryan DeArment, vice president of sales and marketing for Channellock. “This unique competition offers students the opportunity to showcase the value of their education as they train for their future careers.”

Automotive students can enter the challenge by creating a short video that showcases their team’s skills in action and why they deserves a classroom makeover. Check out last year’s first-place winner for inspiration.

Prizes for the Top 3 include:

1st Place: $5,000 cash prize, CHANNELLOCK tools for team members and classroom, a classroom makeover with CHANNELLOCK blue wall paint and fatheads .

wall paint and fatheads . 2nd Place: $2,500 cash prize, CHANNELLOCK tools for all team members and their classroom.

3rd Place: $1,000 cash prize, CHANNELLOCK tools for all team members and their classroom.

Submissions are due February 12 and the Top 3 will be announced on February 19. Learn more about the competition and how to enter by visiting channellock.com/tradeup.