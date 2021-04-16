 Cheaper Batteries, Efficient Powertrains Critical to EV Future
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Cheaper Batteries, Efficient Powertrains Critical to EV Future

on

April 'Guess The Car' Winners Documented Their Win

on

Tool Talk: What You Need To Know About Precious Metals

on

April Guess The Tool Winners Named
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Ford F-150 EPS Rack Replacement Video
play

VIDEO: Ford F-150 EPS Rack Replacement

VIDEO: Water Pump Gasket And Seal Replacement Video
play

VIDEO: Water Pump Gasket And Seal Replacement

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Schaeffler Offers New Automotive Aftermarket eLearning Courses

Schaeffler Offers New Automotive Aftermarket eLearning Courses

The online training courses were produced by the technical experts from the company’s LuK and FAG product brands.

Meter Usage & Electrical Courses

Meter Usage & Electrical

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Advertisement

Trending Now

NRS Brakes Re-Engineers Galvanized Brake Pads For Audi e-tron

Tools & Products: NRS Brakes Re-Engineers Galvanized Brake Pads For Audi e-tron
Understanding The Operation Of Oxygen Sensors

Underhood: Understanding The Operation Of Oxygen Sensors
Beating The Drum For Drum Brake Systems

Undercar: Beating The Drum For Drum Brake Systems
How And Why Dry Sleeving Of Cylinders Works

Underhood: How And Why Dry Sleeving Of Cylinders Works
Dogtracking? Bent Frame? Understanding The Thrust Angle

Undercar: Dogtracking? Bent Frame? Understanding The Thrust Angle
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Career

Cheaper Batteries, Efficient Powertrains Critical to EV Future

Many variables are pushing OEMs toward electrification, according to Lux Research.
 

on

Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) are the most promising zero-emission vehicle technology, as they continue to show strong growth within the automotive sector. However, BEVs remain more expensive to build compared to incumbent internal combustion engine vehicles, according to Lux Research, a leading provider of tech-enabled research and advisory services for technology innovation.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Falling prices, improving performance and government regulations are pushing the automotive industry toward electrification. In Lux’s new report “Future Energy for Mobility: The True Costs of Electric Vehicles,” leading industry experts analyze the total cost of electric powertrains, including scenarios for advanced powertrain technologies.

“Electrification of the automotive industry is no longer a question of ‘if’ but rather ‘how fast’,” said Chris Robinson, research director at Lux and lead author of the report. “The push for electrification is due primarily to two factors – technology improvements and regulations. Because of this, automakers have cumulatively committed to investing hundreds of billions of dollars to design, build, and sell BEVs.”

The new report proposes three ways companies can reduce costs. Batteries remain the most expensive component of an electric vehicle, but this analysis shows they aren’t the only tech that can make BEVs more profitable. Cell-to-pack construction reduces costs the most today, which enables the use of lower-cost cells and simplified pack constructions. Furthermore, a combination of improved motor and inverter efficiencies, cheaper solid-state batteries, and cell-to-pack construction results in the most significant cost reduction – bringing the price of a 75 kWh electric vehicle from $12,700today to below $7,000 by 2040.

Advertisement

“Powertrain components aren’t the only source of cost reduction, as new vehicle assembly techniques and financing models can further reduce costs,” notes Robinson. “Structural batteries are currently the most promising next-generation vehicle design, but it is worth noting increasing momentum behind battery swapping, which may reduce costs through smaller battery packs.” 

As automakers push to make profitable electric vehicles built on dedicated platforms and also face plateauing battery prices, we expect a greater emphasis on battery pack and vehicle designs that extract the maximum range from the battery.

For more information about this research, download your copy of the executive summary.

This article courtesy of AftermarketNews.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Commentary: Bathrooms & Windshields – Best Lessons Take Years To Master

Commentary: Trial And Error Training

Career: March MindGames Winners Knew Pop Quiz Details

Career: TechForce Launches Career-Advancement Peer Platform

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician