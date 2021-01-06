Chicago Pneumatic Portable Dust Extraction Solution

Chicago Pneumatic has introduced a new all-in-one dust extraction solution to make metalworking applications safer and more efficient. The compact and portable solution, comprising a powerful CPA5000 pneumatic vacuum cleaner and a lightweight shroud, is designed for use with traditional pneumatic hand tools to enable dust-free drilling, grinding, and sanding, no matter where the work takes place. The solution is ideal for a wide range of operating environments, the company said.

Click Here to Read More

“Metal dust poses a serious risk to workers’ health if inhaled. It can also put the surrounding facility and machinery at risk, as it is 10 times more combustible than wood dust,” said Damien Feller, global product marketing manager, Spares & Solutions at Chicago Pneumatic. “That is why it is vital to ensure effective mobile dust extraction is achieved, especially in applications where no central vacuum is available. Chicago Pneumatic wants to help managers address these risks while supporting the need for improved productivity. The effective removal of dust particles protects workers’ health and helps the workplace comply with clean air regulation. Furthermore, with less dust impairing visibility and no need to pause work for cleaning, workers can turn their full attention to delivering the best possible results.”

The light weight and compact size make it easy for workers to carry. The shrouds are light yet durable, and simple to adapt to existing hand tools. They feature clear windows that enable 225° visibility, allowing workers to monitor the progress of the task at all times.

The same airline is used to power both the hand tool and the vacuum cleaner, simplifying use. The hose features a 1-in. interface to optimize flow for effective and quick dust extraction, delivered with high efficiency, thanks to cyclonic action. The suction force is created by a venturi system inside the vacuum, which allows for powerful dust removal without affecting the airflow or the hand tool’s performance. To optimize safety, the solution features a HEPA filter, which can capture even the smallest dust particles.