Chipola College Instructor Returning To ‘Tech Garage’ For Season Five

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

The educational television show “Tech Garage” is returning to Motor Trend network, formerly Velocity, for its fifth season on Jan. 5, 2019.

“It’s amazing that a partnership with business/industry and education has produced such a successful television show,” says Tech Garage’s Host and Chipola College automotive instructor John Gardner. “We receive so much positive feedback on the educational demonstrations and trainers that explain the how’s and why’s, along with how we simplify the diagnostics and repairs on everyday common vehicles.”

Tech Garage is also going primetime automotive TV watching time and moving to Saturday mornings at 9:30 (EST).

“It’s a win-win for the automotive industry and helps our local panhandle area with economic development. Moving to Saturdays will be huge for us along with being part of Motor Trend television is amazing,” Gardner says.

In Season 5, Tech Garage will also add a new segment called, “Garage Ed” to provide training on a specific area throughout the 13 episodes. This season will cover electrical systems.

“I am excited about the new season more than ever and I’m grateful to so many people who make this happen,” says Gardner.