Chris Patterson’s Triple-Turbo 6.7L Cummins Engine

A few weeks ago, we published an article on Justin Ziegler’s UCC record-breaking 6.7L Cummins engine that made an insane 3,336-hp during the dyno competition. Hitting 3,000 was a first for anyone at the UCC competition, but in other competition, the 3,000-hp ceiling was actually beaten in Fall 2022. Chris Patterson of Unrivaled Diesel made headlines around that time for building the world’s first 3,000-RWHP street-driven diesel pickup.

What started as a ’07 Dodge Ram 3500 daily driver, eventually turned into a powerhouse truck that made a dyno-verified 3,089-hp at the 2021 All Truck Challenge. Obviously, this made Patterson a serious contender for the dyno competition at UCC – but in diesel competition – things don’t always go exactly as planned.

“Honestly, it performed below my expectations, but that’s probably just a fault of mine since I have high goals,” Patterson told us. “We ended up running a 5.7 [in drag racing] at 5,500 lbs. and we chewed up the up transmission doing it. And then on the dyno we applied VHT and that was a bad idea. The roller was real smooth and felt like grease. We made 3,600 lb.-ft. of torque, but I don’t really think we got the opportunity to shine.”

What set Patterson’s dyno performance aside from the other competitors was the five pulls he completed in the 30-minute allotted time frame. While others generally took one or two strong pulls, Patterson kept pushing the truck to its limits to get the best number in hopes of seeing a three at the front.