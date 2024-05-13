Clarios Formalizes Joint Development Agreement with Altris

Clarios and Altris, a Swedish developer and prototype manufacturer of sodium-ion batteries, announced an exclusive Joint Development Agreement (JDA) for low-voltage mobility applications.

Under the new JDA, Altris will focus on developing the sodium ion cell technology for low-voltage applications, while Clarios will leverage its expertise in Battery Management Systems (BMS), software, and system integration to design the battery system. This development agreement enhances a collaboration agreement initiated earlier this year, which set in motion the creation of a detailed production plan for low-voltage vehicle batteries utilizing sodium-ion cells, the companies said.

Every vehicle, including hybrid and fully electric models, requires a reliable low-voltage energy source to power essential systems and functions. As the complexity of vehicles increases, the low-voltage network must adapt to support a growing array of software-based functions, including steer-by-wire, brake-by-wire, autonomous technologies, and enhanced in-cabin experiences, according to Clarios and Altris. Sodium-ion (Na-ion) batteries are well suited to meet these increased power demand and at the same time are inherently sustainable and easy to recycle. Na-ion technology offers an energy density on par with LFP battery technologies and is particularly sustainable thanks to its environmentally friendly and easily recyclable materials. The materials used to produce Na-ion cells – salt, wood, iron and air – are abundant and free from conflict minerals and toxic elements, the companies said.

“This Joint Development Agreement with Altris enables Clarios to further expand our leading position in the development of innovative battery solutions and to meet the growing demand for sustainable energy storage systems. This is a significant step forward with our strategy of being chemistry-agnostic when it comes to producing low-voltage batteries,” said Federico Morales Zimmermann, Clarios vice president and general manager, global customers, products and engineering. “We now have the ability to manufacture a variety of advanced battery types including absorbent glass mat, lithium-ion and Na-ion to support the low-voltage demands created by advanced vehicle technologies.”

“Altris wants to bring the world better, safer and truly sustainable sodium-ion batteries. This Joint Development Agreement with Clarios enables us to continue our focus on developing and manufacturing sodium-ion batteries specifically adapted for the automotive battery market. Our chemistry has a unique advantage of combining low-temperature performance with the ability of delivering high currents, all while maintaining a competitive energy density. This makes it a perfect fit for mobility solutions”, says Björn Mårlid, CEO of Altris.

The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed by the companies.